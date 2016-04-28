版本:
BRIEF-Churchill Downs Q1 earnings per share $0.16

April 28 Churchill Downs Inc :

* Churchill downs incorporated reports 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 revenue $288.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $275 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.16

* Qtrly earnings per share for quarter, total bookings grew $23.4 million, or 22%

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

