BRIEF-CubeSmart Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.32

April 28 CubeSmart :

* Store NOI increases 12.9%

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $1.36 to $1.40

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.32

* FY 2016 FFO per share view $1.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Same-Store occupancy averaged 91.9% during quarter

* Increasing midpoint of full-year guidance ranges for same-store operating metrics and ffo per share

* Sees Q2 ffo per diluted share, as adjusted $ 0.34 to $ 0.35

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

