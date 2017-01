April 29 Active Growth Capital Inc :

* Active Growth Capital enters into option and JV on Muscovite and pepidolite pegmatite properties and announces private placement

* Option agreement grants co option to earn undivided 50% interest in muscov project

* 50% interest in muscov project is in consideration for co issuing 1.5 million shares and granting a 2% production royalty interest

