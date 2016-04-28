版本:
2016年 4月 29日 星期五 06:12 BJT

BRIEF-Trico Bancshares quarterly earnings per share $0.46

April 28 Trico Bancshares :

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.46

* Trico Bancshares announces quarterly results

* Qtrly net interest income $ 41.4 million versus $ 36.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

