BRIEF-West Marine reports Q1 loss per share $0.37

* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web
April 28 West Marine Inc :
* Q1 loss per share $0.37
* Q1 same store sales rose 2.7 percent
* West marine reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue rose 2.6 percent to $130.4 million
* West Marine Inc says Q1 gross margin expanded to 25.2 percent of revenue compared to 21.2% during same period in 2015
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.45, revenue view $124.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reiterated 2016 guidance of total revenue growth in 1% to 4% range and pre-tax profit growth of 50% over 2015 full-year results
* FY2016 revenue view $720.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, Jan 17 David Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight Capital, which gained 8.4 percent in 2016, said on Tuesday it raised its stake in General Motors, already the firm's biggest position, and still likes Apple Inc but is betting that companies like Caterpillar Inc. and other industrial cyclicals will fall.
* Matthews International Corp - CEO Joseph Bartolacci 's FY 2016 total compensation $7.7 million versus $6.12 million in FY 2015 - sec filing