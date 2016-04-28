BRIEF-Superior Energy Services reports Q1 loss $0.56/share from cont ops

BRIEF-Google says introduced a new Google+
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web
April 28 Superior Energy Services Inc :
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.49 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Superior Energy Services announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.56 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $413.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $448 million
* Superior Energy Services Inc says u.s. Land revenue was $190.1 million in Q1 of 2016, a 22% decrease
* Superior Energy Services Inc says pricing and utilization continued to decline across many of our product lines
* Superior Energy Services Inc says drilling products and services segment revenue in Q1 of 2016 was $96.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, Jan 17 David Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight Capital, which gained 8.4 percent in 2016, said on Tuesday it raised its stake in General Motors, already the firm's biggest position, and still likes Apple Inc but is betting that companies like Caterpillar Inc. and other industrial cyclicals will fall.
* Matthews International Corp - CEO Joseph Bartolacci 's FY 2016 total compensation $7.7 million versus $6.12 million in FY 2015 - sec filing