版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 05:36 BJT

BRIEF-First quantum minerals Q1 shr $0.09

April 28 First Quantum Minerals Ltd

* First quantum minerals reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.09

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Achieved quarterly copper production and sales for our continuing operations of 119,287 tonnes and 131,267 tonnes, respectively

* Qtrly gold production 56,191 ounces versus 49,780 ounces

* Qtrly sales revenues $720 million versus $602 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $691.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐