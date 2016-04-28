版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 06:27 BJT

BRIEF-DDR Corp reports Q1 operating FFO per share $0.31

April 28 DDR Corp :

* Q1 operating FFO per share $0.31

* DDR reports first quarter 2016 operating results

* DDR Corp sees 2016 diluted share from a range of $1.19 to $1.25 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐