BRIEF-Agnico Eagle Q1 earnings per share $0.13

UPDATE 1-Bayer, Monsanto confirm spending plans after meeting Trump
* Trump elicited spending pledges from several big companies (Adds details on Bayer and Monsanto's previous R&D spending plans)
April 28 Agnico Eagle
* Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.12 excluding items
* Continued strong operational performance - amaruq, el barqueno and barsele drill programs yield positive results
* Q1 revenues from mining operations $490.5 million versus $483.6 million last year
* Production for 2016 is now expected to meet high end of guidance range of approximately 1.525 to 1.565 million ounces of gold
* Now expect to meet top end of our production guidance for 2016
* Net debt was reduced by approximately $89 million to $923 million at march 31 , 2016
* Q1 2016 payable gold production of 411,336 ounces compared to 404,210 ounces in q1 of 2015
* Q1 revenue view $481.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Trump elicited spending pledges from several big companies (Adds details on Bayer and Monsanto's previous R&D spending plans)
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web
BOSTON, Jan 17 David Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight Capital, which gained 8.4 percent in 2016, said on Tuesday it raised its stake in General Motors, already the firm's biggest position, and still likes Apple Inc but is betting that companies like Caterpillar Inc. and other industrial cyclicals will fall.