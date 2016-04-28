版本:
中国
2016年 4月 29日

BRIEF-Brixmor Property Group announces secondary offering of 20 mln shares of common stock

April 28 Brixmor Property Group Inc

* Brixmor Property Group announces secondary offering of 20,000,000 shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

