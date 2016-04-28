版本:
2016年 4月 29日

BRIEF-Interfor Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.04

April 28 Interfor Corp

* Interfor reports q1'16 results

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.01

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.04

* Q1 sales c$433.9 million versus i/b/e/s view c$402 million

* Lumber production in q1 was 618 million board feet versus 568 million board feet in q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

