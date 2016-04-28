版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 05:51 BJT

BRIEF-Lonestar West says Delanie Hill has been promoted to CFO

April 28 Lonestar West Inc

* Lonestar west inc. Announces strengthening of senior management team

* Delanie hill has been promoted to chief financial officer at lonestar

* Says cfo mark kearl resigned Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

