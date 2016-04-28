版本:
BRIEF-Hilltop Holdings Q1 earnings per share $0.28

April 28 Hilltop Holdings Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.28

* Hilltop holdings inc. Announces financial results for first quarter 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total assets were $11.7 billion at march 31, 2016, compared to $11.9 billion at december 31, 2015

* Qtrly net interest income $93.5 million versus 99.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

