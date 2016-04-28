版本:
BRIEF-DDR says Luke Petherbridge to step down as CFO

April 28 DDR Corp

* DDR announces Luke J. Petherbridge to step down as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

* Commenced a search process for Petherbridge's replacement, which is expected to include internal and external candidates

* David J. Oakes will also serve as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer on an interim basis until a successor is appointed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

