版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 05:43 BJT

BRIEF-Fairfax India Holdings qtrly shr $0.01

April 28 Fairfax India Holdings Corp

* Fairfax india holdings corporation: first quarter financial results

* Net earnings of $0.7 million in q1 of 2016

* Book value per basic share of $9.52 at march 31, 2016 increased slightly from $9.50 at december 31, 2015

* Qtrly earnings of $0.01 per basic share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐