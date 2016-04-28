BRIEF-Fairfax India Holdings qtrly shr $0.01

April 28 Fairfax India Holdings Corp

* Fairfax india holdings corporation: first quarter financial results

* Net earnings of $0.7 million in q1 of 2016

* Book value per basic share of $9.52 at march 31, 2016 increased slightly from $9.50 at december 31, 2015

* Qtrly earnings of $0.01 per basic share