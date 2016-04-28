BRIEF-MFRI shr loss $0.48

April 28 MFRI Inc

* MFRI announces fourth quarter and full year financial results

* Q4 sales rose 25.1 percent to $30.3 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.48

* Expect to expand our insulation business in canada

* Turbulence in energy markets and resulting slowdown in activity have led to a reduction in backlog since october 31, 2015

* Piping systems backlog as of january 31, 2016 was $48 million versus $65.2 million as of oct 31, 2015

* "we expect fiscal 2016/17 to be a challenging year"