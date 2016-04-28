BRIEF-MFRI shr loss $0.48

BRIEF-Google says introduced a new Google+
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web
April 28 MFRI Inc
* MFRI announces fourth quarter and full year financial results
* Q4 sales rose 25.1 percent to $30.3 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.48
* Expect to expand our insulation business in canada
* Turbulence in energy markets and resulting slowdown in activity have led to a reduction in backlog since october 31, 2015
* Piping systems backlog as of january 31, 2016 was $48 million versus $65.2 million as of oct 31, 2015
* "we expect fiscal 2016/17 to be a challenging year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, Jan 17 David Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight Capital, which gained 8.4 percent in 2016, said on Tuesday it raised its stake in General Motors, already the firm's biggest position, and still likes Apple Inc but is betting that companies like Caterpillar Inc. and other industrial cyclicals will fall.
* Matthews International Corp - CEO Joseph Bartolacci 's FY 2016 total compensation $7.7 million versus $6.12 million in FY 2015 - sec filing