2016年 4月 29日

BRIEF-Empire Life Q1 earnings per share $37.81

April 28 Empire Life Insurance Co :

* Empire life announces first quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 37.81

* Q1 assets under management increased 2% over march 31, 2015 levels to reach $14.9 billion

* Q1 net premium revenue increased by 6% to $230 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

