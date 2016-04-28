版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 05:57 BJT

BRIEF-Coro intersects substantial copper mineralization in first 8 holes of Marimaca drilling

April 28 Coro Mining Corp :

* Coro intersects substantial copper mineralization in first 8 holes of marimaca drilling Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐