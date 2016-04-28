BRIEF-Genworth MI Canada Q1 earnings per share C$0.96

UPDATE 1-Bayer, Monsanto confirm spending plans after meeting Trump
* Trump elicited spending pledges from several big companies (Adds details on Bayer and Monsanto's previous R&D spending plans)
April 28 Genworth MI Canada Inc :
* Genworth MI Canada inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.96
* Q1 operating earnings per share c$0.99
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Genworth MI Canada inc qtrly new insurance written from transactional insurance was $3.4 billion , a decrease of $0.5 billion , or 13%
* Qtrly premiums earned $154 million versus $143 million
* Qtrly premiums written $117 million versus $130 million
* Genworth MI Canada qtrly new delinquencies, net of cures, of 568 were 136 higher than same quarter in prior year
* Qtrly operating earnings per common share of $0.99
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web
BOSTON, Jan 17 David Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight Capital, which gained 8.4 percent in 2016, said on Tuesday it raised its stake in General Motors, already the firm's biggest position, and still likes Apple Inc but is betting that companies like Caterpillar Inc. and other industrial cyclicals will fall.