BRIEF-Bancorp Inc reports Q1 loss per share $0.29

BRIEF-Google says introduced a new Google+
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web
April 28 Bancorp Inc :
* The Bancorp Inc reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.29
* Q1 loss per share $0.28 from continuing operations
* Bancorp inc says net interest income increased 24% to $20.6 million for quarter ended march 31, 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expect some quarter to quarter volatility
BOSTON, Jan 17 David Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight Capital, which gained 8.4 percent in 2016, said on Tuesday it raised its stake in General Motors, already the firm's biggest position, and still likes Apple Inc but is betting that companies like Caterpillar Inc. and other industrial cyclicals will fall.
* Matthews International Corp - CEO Joseph Bartolacci 's FY 2016 total compensation $7.7 million versus $6.12 million in FY 2015 - sec filing