BRIEF-Bancorp Inc reports Q1 loss per share $0.29

April 28 Bancorp Inc :

* The Bancorp Inc reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.29

* Q1 loss per share $0.28 from continuing operations

* Bancorp inc says net interest income increased 24% to $20.6 million for quarter ended march 31, 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect some quarter to quarter volatility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

