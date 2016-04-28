BRIEF-Avid Technology sees Q1 non-GAAP revenue $140 mln to $143 mln

BRIEF-Google says introduced a new Google+
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web
April 28 Avid Technology Inc
* Avid announces revised financial guidance for first quarter 2016; reaffirms full year guidance
* Sees Q1 bookings (constant currency) $97.5 million - $98.5 million
* Previously announced efficiency program is on track for completion as anticipated in 2016
* Lowers bookings expectations
* Sees Q1 non-GAAP revenue $140.0-$143.0 million
* Sees Q1 adjusted EBITDA $34.0 million to $37.0 million
* Expectations for Q1 bookings have been reduced primarily due to delayed purchasing decisions of shared storage solutions by customers
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.02, revenue view $520.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $122.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
BOSTON, Jan 17 David Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight Capital, which gained 8.4 percent in 2016, said on Tuesday it raised its stake in General Motors, already the firm's biggest position, and still likes Apple Inc but is betting that companies like Caterpillar Inc. and other industrial cyclicals will fall.
* Matthews International Corp - CEO Joseph Bartolacci 's FY 2016 total compensation $7.7 million versus $6.12 million in FY 2015 - sec filing