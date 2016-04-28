版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 06:05 BJT

BRIEF-CERF Inc reports quarterly loss per share $0.46

April 28 CERF Inc :

* CERF Incorporated announces 2015 fourth quarter & year end results

* CERF Inc quarterly loss per share $0.46

* Qtrly revenue $8.8 million versus $20.5 million

* Q4 revenue view c$10.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

