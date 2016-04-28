版本:
BRIEF-Canyon files definitive proxy materials to elect one director nominee to Ambac board

April 28 Canyon Capital Advisors LLC:

* Canyon files definitive proxy materials to elect one highly qualified director nominee to the Ambac board of directors at upcoming annual meeting

* Canyon is urging stockholders to elect Frederick Arnold to serve on co's board of directors at 2016 annual meeting Source text for Eikon:

