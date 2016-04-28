版本:
BRIEF-Universal Insurance Holdings says sale of $10 mln of common stock to RenaissanceRe

April 28 (Reuters) -

* Universal insurance holdings inc says common shares of uve were sold to renaissancere at a price of $17.13 per share Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

