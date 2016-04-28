版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 05:57 BJT

BRIEF-Excelsior Mining says Mark Distler appointed CFO

April 28 Excelsior Mining Corp

* Excelsior appoints new chief financial officer

* Says Mark Distler appointed CFO

* Says has replaced Carlo Valente who had served as company's CFO since December, 2014

* Co has granted Distler options to purchase up to 200,000 common shares at price of C$0.36 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐