BRIEF-Investors Bancorp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.14

April 28 Investors Bancorp Inc :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.14

* Investors Bancorp, Inc announces first quarter financial results and cash dividend

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income increased by $10.1 million , or 7.0% year over year to $154.6 million for three months ended march 31, 2016

* Approved repurchase of an additional 10 percent of company's outstanding shares of common stock, or approximately 31 million shares

* New repurchase program will commence immediately upon completion of second repurchase plan announced in June 2015

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share