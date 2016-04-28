BRIEF-Investors Bancorp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.14

BRIEF-Google says introduced a new Google+
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web
April 28 Investors Bancorp Inc :
* Q1 earnings per share $0.14
* Investors Bancorp, Inc announces first quarter financial results and cash dividend
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net interest income increased by $10.1 million , or 7.0% year over year to $154.6 million for three months ended march 31, 2016
* Approved repurchase of an additional 10 percent of company's outstanding shares of common stock, or approximately 31 million shares
* New repurchase program will commence immediately upon completion of second repurchase plan announced in June 2015
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, Jan 17 David Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight Capital, which gained 8.4 percent in 2016, said on Tuesday it raised its stake in General Motors, already the firm's biggest position, and still likes Apple Inc but is betting that companies like Caterpillar Inc. and other industrial cyclicals will fall.
* Matthews International Corp - CEO Joseph Bartolacci 's FY 2016 total compensation $7.7 million versus $6.12 million in FY 2015 - sec filing