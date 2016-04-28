BRIEF-VSE Corp Q1 earnings per share $1.21

April 28 VSE Corp :

* Q1 earnings per share $1.21

* VSE reports financial results for first quarter 2016

* Q1 revenue $143.6 million versus $120.8 million

* Bookings in Federal Services and IT, Energy and Management Consulting groups were $51 million for first three months of 2016 versus $59 million

* Funded contract backlog at March 31, 2016 was $229 million, compared to $238 million at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: