公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五

BRIEF-Gemalto Q1 revenue EUR 691 million

April 28 Gemalto Nv

* Gemalto first quarter 2016 revenue

* Q1 revenue EUR 691 million

* For 2016, expects to generate a 1.5 percentage point gross margin increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

