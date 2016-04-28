版本:
BRIEF-German American Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.37

April 28 German American Bancorp Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.37

* German american bancorp, inc. (gabc) reports strong first quarter performance

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* During q1 2016, net interest income totaled $20.8 million, an increase 7%, from quarter ended december 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

