BRIEF-Heritage Commerce Q1 earnings per share $0.16

April 28 Heritage Commerce Corp

* Q1 earnings per share $0.16

* Heritage commerce corp's first quarter 2016 earnings increased 48% from the prior year first quarter

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Heritage commerce corp says net interest income increased 32% to $22.3 million for q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

