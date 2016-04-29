BRIEF-Alere obtains requisite lender approval for extension to file Form 10

April 28 Alere Inc

* Announces certain developments relating to the pending merger transaction with abbott laboratories

* Abbott informed alere that it has serious concerns about, among other things, accuracy of various representations, warranties and covenants made by alere in parties' merger agreement

* Abbott indicated that concerns relate to delay in filing 2015 form 10-k and governmental investigations previously announced by co

* Expects to file proxy statement required for alere's special meeting of stockholders to approve pending merger with abbott

* Abbot indicated that these concerns relate to delay in filing 2015 form 10-k

* In recent discussions, abbott affirmed its commitment to abide by its obligations under merger agreement

* Completely confident that there is no basis for a termination of merger agreement

