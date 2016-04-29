BRIEF-Air Canada Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.30

April 29 Air Canada
* Air canada reports first quarter 2016 results
* Expects full year 2016 ebitdar to increase 4 to 8 per cent
from full year 2015 ebitdar
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.30
* Q1 operating expense per asm ("casm") 16.1 canadian cents
versus 16.6 canadian cents
* Reported net income of $101 million or $0.35 per diluted
share in q1 of 2016
* Q1 adjusted casm 12.3 canadian cents versus 11.9 canadian
cents
* For q2 of 2016 expects adjusted casm to increase between
2.0 to 3.0 per cent
* For full year 2016, air canada expects adjusted casm to
decrease between 1.75 to 2.75 per cent
* Committed to reducing unit costs by 21 percent, excluding
impact of foreign exchange and fuel prices, by end of 2018 when
compared to 2012
* Air canada qtrly operating revenue $3.34 billion versus
$3.25 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.18, revenue view c$3.29
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* All figures in c$
* Air canada qtrly passenger revenue per rpm 17.4 canadian
cents versus 18.3 canadian cents
* Air canada qtrly passenger revenue per asm 14.1 canadian
cents versus 14.9 canadian cents
