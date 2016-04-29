BRIEF-Praxair Inc Q1 adjusted EPS $1.28

April 29 Praxair Inc
* Reports first quarter 2016 results
* Sees q2 2016 earnings per share $1.32 to $1.39
* Q1 earnings per share $1.24
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.27 -- Thomson Reuters
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.28
* Q1 sales $2.509 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.49 billion
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.35 to $5.70
* Sees full-year capital expenditures expected to be
approximately $1.5 billion
* Says full-year 2016 guidance assumes -2% to +4%
ex-currency from 2015
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $5.55 -- Thomson Reuters
