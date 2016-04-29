BRIEF-Newell Brands Inc Q1 adjusted EPS $0.40

April 29 Newell Brands Inc

* Newell Brands announces strong first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.40

* Q1 sales $1.31 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.45 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.75 to $2.90

* Q1 earnings per share $0.15

* Sees FY 2016 sales up 3 to 4 percent

* Newell Brands Inc qtrly net sales grew 4.0 percent to $1.31 billion

* Sees FY sales $250 million to $300 million

* Sees 2016 core sales growth 3.0% to 4.0%

* Says for full year 2016, Newell Brands expects normalized eps of $2.75 to $2.90

* Says for full year 2016, Newell Brands expects normalized eps of $2.75 to $2.90

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.64, revenue view $13.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S