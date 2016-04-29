BRIEF-Newell Brands Inc Q1 adjusted EPS $0.40

April 29 Newell Brands Inc
* Newell Brands announces strong first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.40
* Q1 sales $1.31 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.45 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.75 to $2.90
* Q1 earnings per share $0.15
* Sees FY 2016 sales up 3 to 4 percent
* Newell Brands Inc qtrly net sales grew 4.0 percent to
$1.31 billion
* Sees FY sales $250 million to $300 million
* Sees 2016 core sales growth 3.0% to 4.0%
* Says for full year 2016, Newell Brands expects normalized
eps of $2.75 to $2.90
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.64, revenue view $13.69
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
