BRIEF-ITT Educational Services Q1 earnings per share $0.17

April 29 Itt Educational Services Inc
* Itt educational services, inc. Reports 2016 first quarter
results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.17
* New student enrollment in q1 of 2016 decreased 16.4% to
11,788
* Continue to experience a challenging new student
recruitment environment
* "we were disappointed with our new student enrollment
results for q1 of 2016"
* Adjusting internal new student enrollment goals for 2016
from original expectation for a decrease of 12% to 15%
* Qtrly revenue $191.5 million versus $230 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $190.9
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
