BRIEF-Granite Construction Q1 loss per share $0.28

April 29 Granite Construction Inc

* Q1 loss per share $0.28

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Granite reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $439.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $432.5 million

* Contract backlog at quarter end $3.4 billion, up 15.3 percent year-over-year

* Sees mid-single digit consolidated revenue growth in 2016

* Sees 2016 consolidated EBITDA margin of 6% to 8%

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.99, revenue view $2.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

