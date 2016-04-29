BRIEF-KBR Q1 earnings per share $0.30

April 29 KBR Inc

* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.20 to $1.45 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.30

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kbr announces solid first quarter 2016 earnings

* Q1 revenue $1.0 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.06 billion

* Reiterates its full year 2016 fully diluted earnings per share guidance of between $1.20 and $1.45 per share

* During q1, company incurred $2 million in pre-tax restructuring costs and recorded a $4 million pre-tax gain

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* On track to achieve year-end 2016 targets for at least $200 million in annual cost savings

* Expects legal costs associated with legacy u.s. Government contracts to be about $15 million, or $0.11 per fully diluted share in 2016

