BRIEF-Moody's Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.93

April 29 Moody's Corp
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $4.55 to $4.65
* Q1 revenue fell 6 percent to $816.1 million
* Moody's corporation reports results for first quarter 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $0.93
* Full year 2016 revenue is now expected to increase in
low-single-digit percent range
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* 2016 capital expenditures are now expected to be
approximately $125 million
* FY 2016 free cash flow is now expected to be approximately
$1 billion
* For MIS, Moody's now expects 2016 revenue to be
approximately flat
* For MA, 2016 revenue is now expected to increase in
high-single-digit percent range
* Structured finance revenue for mis in 2016 expected to
decrease in mid-single-digit percent range
* Projects operating margin of approximately 41%, while
adjusted operating margin is still expected to be approximately
45% for fy 2016
