BRIEF-IDEXX Laboratories Inc Q1 EPS $0.51

April 29 Idexx Laboratories Inc

* IDEXX Laboratories announces first quarter results

* Q1 revenue $418 million versus I/B/E/S view $405.1 million

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.18 to $2.25

* Q1 earnings per share $0.51

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increasing its 2016 revenue guidance range by $40 million

* Effect of US dollar to adversely impact 2016 reported revenue growth by about 1%,EPS by about $0.21 per share,adjusted EPS growth by 10%

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.73 billion - $1.75 billion

* Sees FY 2016 capital expenditures of $90 million

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.15, revenue view $1.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: