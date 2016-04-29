BRIEF-IDEXX Laboratories Inc Q1 EPS $0.51

April 29 Idexx Laboratories Inc
* IDEXX Laboratories announces first quarter results
* Q1 revenue $418 million versus I/B/E/S view $405.1 million
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.18 to $2.25
* Q1 earnings per share $0.51
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters
* Increasing its 2016 revenue guidance range by $40 million
* Effect of US dollar to adversely impact 2016 reported
revenue growth by about 1%,EPS by about $0.21 per share,adjusted
EPS growth by 10%
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.73 billion - $1.75 billion
* Sees FY 2016 capital expenditures of $90 million
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.15, revenue view $1.71
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
