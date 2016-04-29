BRIEF-Cambrex Corp reports first quarter 2016 financial results

April 29 Cambrex Corp

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.50 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cambrex reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.45 from continuing operations

* 2016 financial guidance reaffirmed

* Cambrex Corp qtrly sales increased 20%, and 21% excluding impact of foreign currency, to $93.9 million compared to $78.2 million in same quarter last year

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $83.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: