BRIEF-Cambrex Corp reports first quarter 2016 financial results

April 29 Cambrex Corp
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.50 from continuing
operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Cambrex reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.45 from continuing
operations
* 2016 financial guidance reaffirmed
* Cambrex Corp qtrly sales increased 20%, and 21% excluding
impact of foreign currency, to $93.9 million compared to $78.2
million in same quarter last year
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $83.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
