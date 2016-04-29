版本:
BRIEF-Targa Resources Corp reports first quarter financial results

April 29 Targa Resources Corp

* Targa Resources Corp. reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Qtrly total revenues $1.44 billion versus $1.68 billion

* Qtrly net loss attributable to Targa Resources corp of $2.7

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10, revenue view $1.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

