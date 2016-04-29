版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 21:54 BJT

BRIEF-Janssen's Imbruvica receives CHMP opinion for use in lymphocytic leukaemia patients

April 29 Johnson & Johnson

* Janssen's Imbruvica (ibrutinib) receives positive CHMP opinion for expanded use in previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukaemia patients

* Positive opinion of CHMP was based on data from phase 3, randomised, open-label resonate(tm)-2 (pcyc-1115) clinical trial Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐