BRIEF-TransCanada Corp reports Q1 earnings per share of C$0.36

April 29 TransCanada Corp
* TransCanada reports solid first quarter 2016 financial
results
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.36
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share c$0.70
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.66 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* TransCanada Corp says Q1 revenue $2,547 million versus
$2,874 million last year
* Q1 revenue view C$2.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Attorney general for Quebec has agreed to suspend its
litigation against TransCanada and energy east pipeline
* Q1 2016 included a net after-tax charge of $211 million
for specific items
* Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.565 per common share
for quarter ending June 30, 2016
* Permanent repairs, remaining restoration at keystone
planned for may, with investigative activities, corrective
measures planned in 2016
* Expect Columbia pipeline group acquisition to close in
second half 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)