April 29 Ingram Micro Inc

* Ingram Micro reports first quarter financial results

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.01

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Worldwide 2016 q1 sales decreased 12 percent in USD to $9.3 billion

* Says transaction to join HNA Group is on track to close in second half of 2016