BRIEF-CBOE Holdings reports Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.61

* CBOE Holdings reports solid first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.60

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.61

* Q1 revenue rose 14 percent to $162.3 million

* Core expenses for 2016 fiscal year are expected to be in range of $211.0 million to $215.0 million

* Capital expenditures are expected to be in range of $47.0 million to $49.0 million for 2016

* Expects to recognize accelerated stock-based compensation expense, on a quarterly basis, totaling about $1.0 million for full year

* Transaction fees rose 20% in Q1 due to a 19% increase in average revenue per contract

