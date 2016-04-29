BRIEF-Cameco Q1 earnings per share C$0.20

April 29 Cameco Corp

* Cameco reports first quarter financial results

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.20

* Maintaining annual delivery and cost of sales guidance

* Says "lower uranium production guidance due to operational changes at rabbit lake, us isr and mcarthur river/key lake"

* Cameco corp qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.02

* In 2016, expects to produce 25.7 million pounds u3o8

* Sees severance costs of about $19 million in 2016

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of approximately $275 million

* Cameco corp qtrly revenue $408 million versus $566 million

* As long as rabbit lake production is suspended, will incur annual care and maintenance costs

* Restructuring of nukem will be implemented in stages beginning in q2 of 2016, and will be completed by year end

* Restructuring will result in loss of about 15 positions within nukem group

* Preliminary estimate for care and maintenance costs is to range between $40 million and $45 million for first few years

* Sees 2016 consolidated revenue to decrease 5 percent to 10 percent

* Decreased 2016 uranium production outlook to 25.7 million pounds u3o8 to reflect operational changes made at rabbit lake, us isr operations

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.16, revenue view c$627.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* All figures in c$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)