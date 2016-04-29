BRIEF-Cameco Q1 earnings per share C$0.20

April 29 Cameco Corp
* Cameco reports first quarter financial results
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.16 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.20
* Maintaining annual delivery and cost of sales guidance
* Says "lower uranium production guidance due to operational
changes at rabbit lake, us isr and mcarthur river/key lake"
* Cameco corp qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.02
* In 2016, expects to produce 25.7 million pounds u3o8
* Sees severance costs of about $19 million in 2016
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of approximately $275
million
* Cameco corp qtrly revenue $408 million versus $566
million
* As long as rabbit lake production is suspended, will incur
annual care and maintenance costs
* Restructuring of nukem will be implemented in stages
beginning in q2 of 2016, and will be completed by year end
* Restructuring will result in loss of about 15 positions
within nukem group
* Preliminary estimate for care and maintenance costs is to
range between $40 million and $45 million for first few years
* Sees 2016 consolidated revenue to decrease 5 percent to 10
percent
* Decreased 2016 uranium production outlook to 25.7 million
pounds u3o8 to reflect operational changes made at rabbit lake,
us isr operations
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.16, revenue view c$627.9
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* All figures in c$
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)