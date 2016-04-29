BRIEF-Moog Inc Q2 earnings per share $0.85

April 29 Moog Inc
* Moog inc. Announces second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $0.85
* Incurred $8 million in restructuring during quarter,
mostly associated with aircraft controls segment
* Maintained previous guidance for 2016 to include sales for
year at $2.47 billion and earnings per share of $3.35, plus or
minus $0.15 per share
* Twelve month consolidated backlog is $1.2 billion compared
to $1.3 billion a year ago.
* Moog inc qtrly net sales $ 611.1 million versus $ 637.2
million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.80, revenue view $608.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.29, revenue view $2.46
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
