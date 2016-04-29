BRIEF-Imperial Q1 loss per share c$0.12

April 29 Imperial Oil Ltd

* Imperial reports $101 million loss in first quarter of 2016

* Q1 loss per share c$0.12

* Sale of company-owned retail stations proceeding for $2.8 billion

* Qtrly refinery throughput averaged 398,000 barrels per day, up from 393,000 barrels in q1 of 2015

* Qtrly production averaged 421,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, up 26 percent

* Qtrly total revenues and other income c$5.22 billion versus c$6.2 billion last year

* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.14, revenue view c$4.66 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)