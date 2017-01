April 29 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* Teva announces fda approval of proair respiclick (albuterol sulfate) inhalation powder for pediatric asthma patients ages 4 to 11

* Says fda has approved proair respiclick for prevention of exercise-induced bronchospasm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)