版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 22:59 BJT

BRIEF-Urbanfund Corp posts Q4 earnings per share of C$0.046

April 29 Urbanfund Corp :

* Urbanfund Corp reports financial results for the year ended December 31, 2015

* Q4 earnings per share C$0.046

* Qtrly revenue $1.15 million versus $1.19 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐